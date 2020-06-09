WTCR Teamwork: #2 Cyan Racing

-

Continuing the new series highlighting the importance of the teams competing in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Cyan Racing Team Manager Fredrik Wahlen explains why planning and being a “motorsport maniac” helps to keep the Lynk & Co-powered Swedish squad in the victory fight.

Base:Mölndal, near Gothenburg, Sweden

Owner/Team Principal:Christian Dahl

Team Manger:Fredrik Wahlen

Employees:Eight

On-event team:33 (including 4 engineers, 16 mechanics)

Drivers:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Yvan Muller (FRA) plus two drivers TBA

Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR highlights:Winning WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in 2019

WTCR Revealed: Ehrlacher, Muller combine for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in Esports WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

“If you trust people to do their job, you can focus on your job. That’s when you get the success”

Q&A: Fredrik Wahlen, Team Manager



Hello Fredrik, welcome to WTCR Teamwork. What does your job at Cyan Racing involve?“I am in charge of putting together and running the team. I divide different tasks to the engineers and technicians, but I am mainly in charge of sticking to the budget we’ve set and the goals we’ve set within the team. It’s a lot of planning, that’s a good way to describe a team manager.”



And an accountant, but how many people are working under you?“During an event we are 33 people travelling together. That’s tricky, especially at these times, when we are trying to unite people from different parts of Europe. But if we look at just the racing side of the business, we have eight staff working full time.”

Image credit: FIA WTCR

What’s the biggest challenge you face as a team?“Because we are stationed in Sweden, when we depart for the first race we are on the road until the end of the last event, which means we have to do all the maintenance on-track. That requires a lot of planning, making sure we have the right amount of staff and spare parts at the right time.”



How do you cope with that kind of nomadic existence?“The key for us is planning. We are allowed [to enter] the track on Thursdays so we need to set up the box in less than five hours to get the rest of the time to be able to maintain the cars. Most of the teams, when they finish one event, they pack up and go home, but we have to start doing the prep of the car for the next event, taking the car apart to see what is damaged, what needs to be replaced so we can get that ready for the next one. We have a lot of [spare parts] with us. Except the bodyshell we have a spare car per car more or less.”

Image credit: FIA WTCR

But how do you deal with a big crash when you are miles from your base?“Nothing is easy but we have the possibility to bring an extra shell if that is required. We also have jigs and most of the body panels with us, so as long as the safety of the car is not damaged, we have most of the body part elements that we can weld on the car onsite.”



The team is based in Sweden, runs on Chinese power but has a number of other nationalities represented. How do you bond everybody to get them working in the same direction?“We have eight different nationalities in the team and it’s important that everyone has the same goal, which is winning. It’s easy to unite everyone around that, but you need everyone to have the same understanding, to feel really part of the team. We don’t win as a driver or a mechanic, we win as a team. As long as you can focus on that it doesn’t matter if you are from Sweden, France or Spain. All of the staff want to win. I am one of the few teams that have men and women working for me. We just want to have the best available and if that’s a girl or a boy that doesn’t matter.”

What would a typical day at the track involve?“We try to be at the track between 07h00-07h30. You’re really glad if you get back to the hotel before midnight. More than once you’ve slept on a tool cabinet for 20 minutes during a night and then you’re on it again. But that’s the way it is.”



Given the intensity of the role can you actually get to enjoy yourself?“I enjoy every second of being on the track and the more stressed it is the better. If you put trust in people and they do the task, then the day is really enjoyable and you don’t feel that much stress. It is when things go wrong when the stressful situation comes and it’s how you deal with that. If you trust people to do their job, you can focus on doing your job. That’s when you get the success.”

Image credit: FIA WTCR

What makes a good team manager?“You need to be prepared when you arrive at an event. You need to be the one that is calm in a stressful situation so you can lead your team instead of creating more stress. You have to be very good at problem solving because the job is constantly about solving a problem but remaining calm while doing it. That’s the key to having a good team and being a good team manager.”



Did you have any formal training?“I have not done any courses but I have been doing this all my life. I started as a trucker, I have done the tyres, I have done all the parts [of the job] except being a driver so perhaps I have more knowledge of what it takes to do the different jobs. For sure I have the best people doing their jobs but I have a knowledge of what’s required of an engineer and technician and this helps me in the way of planning or understanding why they are stressed, why it might be taking so long.”

Image credit: FIA WTCR

Do you have to be a motorsport fan to do the job you do?“You have to be a motorsport maniac to do the job I do. I love cars but the key for me is the racing at this level. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Just being part of the atmosphere at the track and just being able to have a team that is often on top is a really special feeling. I love this.”



How has COVID-19 impacted on your plans for the season?“We did extremely limited amount of testing [before lockdown], we had a good test schedule but we’ve had to reschedule everything. For sure we’re keen to get more testing done prior to the start of the season but this season is, for all teams, about having to adapt. It’s also part of the game to make the best out of a difficult situation.”



Can you pick out one moment in your career that made all the hard work worthwhile?“That would have to be winning the world championship in 2017, that was my first win in World Touring Cars and I had worked for many years to get to that point.”



Where to watch Cyan Racing in the WTCR in 2020

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September)

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September)

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October)

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October)

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November)

WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November)

The post WTCR Teamwork: #2 Cyan Racing appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Michelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction YESTERDAY AT 16:00