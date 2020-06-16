WTCR Teamwork: #3 ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport

-

As part of a new series highlighting the importance of the teams competing in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Team Manager Dominik Greiner explains how he turned a passion into a successful career.

Base:Friedersdorf, Germany

Owner/Team Principal:René Münnich

Team Manger:Dominik Greiner

On-event team:33 (including 4 engineers, 16 mechanics)

Drivers:Néstor Girolami (ARG), Esteban Guerrieri (ARG), Tiago Monteiro (PRT), Attila Tassi (HUN)

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

WTCR highlights:Winning 11 races, challenging for the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles in 2019

“Every event is 80% the same but there is the unknown 20% to react to in the most fast and clever way. It’s the difference between winning and losing”

Q&A: Dominik Greiner, Team Manager



Hello Dominik, welcome to WTCR Teamwork. How did you get to where you are now?“I had no mechanical or driving background but I had a passion for motorsport. In 2001 with Wiechers Sport I had a job in the company. It had a race team in the German DTC / Procar series. I really wanted to be at the race track but there was not really a job for me. So, I asked my former boss if I could come to help. He said, ‘yes but there will be no hotel room for you’. I was sleeping in the truck. But I didn’t care.”

What did your job description involve back then?“I was doing some small supporting jobs. But I got more and more trust from my former boss, more responsibility. Very soon I was accepted by other team people, by drivers, other team managers, promoters and key people in the sport. After just a few events my boss acknowledged that I was an asset for the team and I had the privilege to stay also in a hotel room because I had been coming to the track with my camping gear. From 2005 I was the Team Manager of Wiechers Sport in the FIA WTCC. Since 2014 I am Team Manager at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.”

Are there particular skills you need to do your job?“I’m not a technical person, I am more the networker and diplomat trying to find solutions. I also have a great passion for motorsport. I do it with passion, with love, I put everything behind motorsport, it’s priority number one. My family and friends know this very well.”

But it’s a job that brings a lot of responsibility?“I am not putting the wheels on the car or the oil in the engine, but I am the one who gets in trouble if something goes wrong. But it’s also my job to stop it from happening again. We create the tools so that every mechanic can do their job in the best way. I trust our mechanics and engineers; they do a really good job. If something goes wrong on the track and I am called to the stewards, it can be because there was something wrong with the behaviour of the driver, but sometimes what the marshals see is not always 100 per cent correct so you have to defend the position of the team.”

How intense is the job?“You need passion and commitment because it’s a 24/7 job. But if you have the passion you don’t count the hours. It’s a job but I don’t count it as a job because it’s my daily routine of living my life. Racing is part of me. If you have a technical background you have a small advantage or if you were a driver, but for me neither is the case. I am a trouble-shooter, I always try to have a Plan B. More or less the rules are the same every season and 80 per cent every event is the same, it’s a routine. But there is the unknown 20 per cent which you need to react to in the most fast and clever way, to find the best solution. This makes the difference between losing and winning.”

The team has expanded from two to four cars for 2020. What challenges will this bring?“Motorsport is an absolute team sport and we are a very good organisation with very good mechanics, engineers and truck drivers who know exactly what to do. But, also, we have very good people in the background working together with me, supporting us in every direction. We have Yasmin who is responsible for the travel and staff organisation together with Claudia and Tina. We have a Mathias who does a very good and important job on track and in the workshop as well. We had two cars last year but four cars this year and that means twice the number of people. But we have a very good crew and I am very happy and proud to be part of the team, really working together. We have a really good atmosphere in the team.”

As well as an international driver line-up, your mechanics represent quite a few countries?“We have team members from Spain, Hungary, Italy, UK, also Australia. We try to speak as much as possible in English, even when it’s a group of German people. We try to be as neutral and transparent as possible to everybody. It’s unpolite to speak only in German if there are non-German-speaking people next to us. We also ask our drivers to speak English.”

How hard is to unite a large mix of nationalities?“You have completely different characters but they are also human. If we have hard moments in the team, we try to solve it later in the restaurant. We’re a family because we are travelling one year together. You are testing, the mechanics are sharing a room with another team member more than at home with their wife. We try to make everything as smooth as possible.”

What impact did the lockdown measures have on your team?“From the planning side it has been difficult waiting for the calendar to be fixed. We are now starting to reactivate our testing programme having had to cancel nearly 90 per cent of it. We are trying to do as much testing as possible before the season starts. But there are still some restrictions in parts of Europe, even if other parts are opening up. Our boys have prepared as much as possible for the new season during these interesting times.”

Of the success you’ve achieved what has been the greatest moment so far?“The first victory with Stefano D’Aste at Salzburgring with Wiechers Sport in 2012 against the factory teams. That was a nice one but every single victory is nice and it’s great when all the hard work pays off, when you see everybody smiling. We’ve had quite a few situations like this but we want more. The team has won a world championship in the past [in GT racing] but we would like to win the World Cup. That’s our target.”

Where to watch ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in the WTCR in 2020

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September)

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September)

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October)

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October)

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November)

WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November)



