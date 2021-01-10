Of the 29 drivers who raced in the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, 13 were 25 or under. Among them was a 20-year-old German talent, Luca Engstler, this week’s FIAWTCR.com tip for the top.
Racing is in the genes:Engstler is the son of FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner Franz Engstler, who also heads Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, which Engstler Jr drove for during WTCR 2020 when he finished second in the Rookie standings.
From the football pitch to infinity:The German youngster carried the #8 on his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR and this is why: “Since I started to do any sport my number has always been #8. It began when I was playing football, and then when I moved into motorsport, racing in karting, Formula 4 and finally TCR series around the world. I originally chose it because my birthday is 8 March, but I never changed it, except for the times where I am the champion! Apart from then I would like to keep the #8 for the rest of my racing career, so it’s quite good that the number − on its side − represents infinity.”
Fastest in 15:As well as myriad TCR titles, Engstler completed 2019 with 15 race wins in the various TCR championships around the world.
Help was at hand:When MotoGP star Hafizh Syahrin made his WTCR debut in an Engstler Motorsport-run Hyundai at the Sepang International Circuit in December 2019, Luca Engstler was at hand as a driver coach.
Did you know?Engstler spent the first lockdown living with his parents in Wiggensbach, Bavaria, training hard and preparing his own meals to ensure a healthy diet.
|WTCR 2020 record
|WTCR starts
|14
|Q1 appearances
|5
|WTCR wins
|0
|Q2 appearances
|1
|WTCR poles
|0
|Q3 appearances
|0
|WTCR fastest laps
|0
|Best qualifying result
|9
|WTCR laps led
|0
|Best race result
|8
|WTCR 2020 Round-by-round
|Q1/Q3 Result
|R1 Grid
|R1 Result
|R2 Grid
|R2 Result
|R3 Grid
|R3 Result
|Points
|Position
|Belgium
|14
|14
|12
|13
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|13
|Germany
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|16
|Slovakia
|19/-
|19
|DNF
|19
|10
|17
|9
|23
|17
|Hungary
|12/-
|11
|8
|12
|DNF
|22
|16
|32
|17
|Spain
|9/-
|8
|8
|2
|9
|9
|DNF
|47
|17
|Aragón
|15/-
|18
|13
|15
|11
|15
|14
|59
|16
Want to know more?
https://www.fiawtcr.com/no-time-to-stop-after-almost-quitting-engstler-started-winning-on-wtcr-fast-talk-presented-by-goodyear/
https://www.fiawtcr.com/no-time-to-stop-part-two-of-luca-engstlers-wtcr-fast-talk-podcast-presented-by-goodyear-now-available/
