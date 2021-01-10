Of the 29 drivers who raced in the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, 13 were 25 or under. Among them was a 20-year-old German talent, Luca Engstler, this week’s FIAWTCR.com tip for the top.

Racing is in the genes:Engstler is the son of FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner Franz Engstler, who also heads Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, which Engstler Jr drove for during WTCR 2020 when he finished second in the Rookie standings.

From the football pitch to infinity:The German youngster carried the #8 on his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR and this is why: “Since I started to do any sport my number has always been #8. It began when I was playing football, and then when I moved into motorsport, racing in karting, Formula 4 and finally TCR series around the world. I originally chose it because my birthday is 8 March, but I never changed it, except for the times where I am the champion! Apart from then I would like to keep the #8 for the rest of my racing career, so it’s quite good that the number − on its side − represents infinity.”

Fastest in 15:As well as myriad TCR titles, Engstler completed 2019 with 15 race wins in the various TCR championships around the world.

Help was at hand:When MotoGP star Hafizh Syahrin made his WTCR debut in an Engstler Motorsport-run Hyundai at the Sepang International Circuit in December 2019, Luca Engstler was at hand as a driver coach.

Did you know?Engstler spent the first lockdown living with his parents in Wiggensbach, Bavaria, training hard and preparing his own meals to ensure a healthy diet.

WTCR 2020 record
WTCR starts14Q1 appearances5
WTCR wins0Q2 appearances1
WTCR poles0Q3 appearances0
WTCR fastest laps0Best qualifying result9
WTCR laps led0Best race result8
WTCR 2020 Round-by-roundQ1/Q3 ResultR1 GridR1 ResultR2 GridR2 ResultR3 GridR3 ResultPoints Position
Belgium1414121310N/AN/A1013
GermanyDNSDNSDNSDNSDNSN/AN/A1016
Slovakia19/-19DNF19101792317
Hungary12/-11812DNF22163217
Spain9/-88299DNF4717
Aragón15/-1813151115145916

