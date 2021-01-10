Racing is in the genes:Engstler is the son of FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner Franz Engstler, who also heads Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, which Engstler Jr drove for during WTCR 2020 when he finished second in the Rookie standings.



From the football pitch to infinity:The German youngster carried the #8 on his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR and this is why: “Since I started to do any sport my number has always been #8. It began when I was playing football, and then when I moved into motorsport, racing in karting, Formula 4 and finally TCR series around the world. I originally chose it because my birthday is 8 March, but I never changed it, except for the times where I am the champion! Apart from then I would like to keep the #8 for the rest of my racing career, so it’s quite good that the number − on its side − represents infinity.”



Fastest in 15:As well as myriad TCR titles, Engstler completed 2019 with 15 race wins in the various TCR championships around the world.



Help was at hand:When MotoGP star Hafizh Syahrin made his WTCR debut in an Engstler Motorsport-run Hyundai at the Sepang International Circuit in December 2019, Luca Engstler was at hand as a driver coach.



Did you know?Engstler spent the first lockdown living with his parents in Wiggensbach, Bavaria, training hard and preparing his own meals to ensure a healthy diet.