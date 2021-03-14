Of the 29 drivers who raced in the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, 13 were age 25 or under. Dylan O’Keeffe, 22, was among the young guns to forge a reputation with the Australian taking his turn to shine at WTCR Race of Belgium.

O’Keeffe joined Vuković Motorsport for the Zolder season opener last September and placed P13 and P12 in the two races in one of the Swiss team’s Renault Mégane RS TCRs.



Although the Australian talent wasn’t eligible for WTCR points due to his wildcard status, he nevertheless created a lasting impression.



“I’m extremely happy for my debut and Renault’s debut I hope I can come back and do some more racing with WTCR,” the O’Keeffe said at the time. “This is where I want to be and I want to be for a full season at some stage. This is my focus and I know I can mix it with the guys. It’s only early days. Compared to our experience to everyone else we can do a very good job so hopefully there’s more to come in the future.”



O’Keeffe, whose focus is on a TCR Australia bid in 2021, switched to racing Porsches in his homeland following a successful karting career. A class winner in the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hour event, O’Keeffe also has experience in the Australian Super2 Series.

