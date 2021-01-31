Scholarship star:Boldizs is a winner of two talent-search scholarships, the second of which enabled him to go racing in a Suzuki Swift in 2014.



Ideal training:The one-make Suzuki series, in which Boldizs forged his reputation, includes fellow WTCR racers Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi among is graduates. Indeed, Boldizs race against Tassi and WTCR wildcard podium finisher Dániel Nagy.



Proving his potential:Boldizs ultimately secured his seat at Zengő Motorsport for WTCR 2020 following an impressive test at the Hungaroring. Team boss Zoltán Zengő commented: “His results from that day were promising. His time was one of the fastest in the car he was driving.”



From racing to rallycross:When the team he drove for, George Racing Team, decided to branch out into rallycross, Boldizs followed and finished runner-up in the Hungarian championship in 2019, driving a converted Suzuki Swift, no less.



Did you know?Zoltán Zengő refuses to compare Boldizs to Norbert Michelisz, the driver he discovered back in 2005, but did say: “We do not want to compare [Bence] to anyone, but we see the kind of ambition, humility, diligence and passion in Bence that we are looking for.”