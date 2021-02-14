Nicolas Baert, a teenage talent from Belgium, was one of them, making his debut in the series as a wildcard at WTCR Race of Spain as part of his ongoing experience-building mission.



Baert drove a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres to a weekend-best of P11 in Race 3 at MotorLand Aragón before returning to TCR Europe duty at Jarama one week later to secure the series’ rookie title. Here are five facts about the 19-year-old.



Keeping it in the family:Nicolas Baert is the son of Comtoyou Racing owner Jean-Michel Baert.



Different start:Baert’s first foray in circuit racing following a career in karts was in the Spanish F4 Championship certified by the FIA in 2019.



Home joy:Despite his limited experience in touring cars, Baert won only his third TCR Europe race at his home track, Zolder, last September.



Back to Aragón:Baert’s Spanish F4 programme in 2019 gave him the opportunity to race at MotorLand Aragón, making him one of only a handful of drivers who competed at WTCR Race of Spain with experience of the challenging layout in race conditions.



Did you know?Baert joined forces with Comtoyou WTCR team-mates Nathanaël Berthon and Tom Coronel for the 24H Portimão in June 2020. The trio finished second overall.