Making his return to the series at WTCR Race of Aragón last November in a Goodyear-equipped Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR, Cheah impressed with a points-scoring performance while deputising for regular driver Nicky Catsburg.



Changing times:While touring car racing is his focus, Cheah has had stints racing single-seaters.



Sensational in Sepang:Cheah made his WTCR debut at WTCR Race of Malaysia in December 2019 finishing in the top 20 in all three races at the Sapang International Circuit. His best performance was arguably in Race 2 when he charged through from P28 on the grid to finish P16, despite the treacherous weather conditions.



Winner at home:The TCR Malaysia series was a happy hunting ground for Cheah in 2019 when he took a race victory on his way to fourth in the standings.



One of four:Cheah’s age (22) and limited WTCR experience meant he was one of four drivers eligible for the WTCR Rookie Driver award at WTCR Race of Aragón.



Did you know?The Kuala Lumpur resident was observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning to Malaysia from racing in Europe when he received a phone call confirming he would be Nicky Catsburg’s replacement at the 2020 WTCR finale.