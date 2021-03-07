Of the 29 drivers who raced in the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, 13 were age 25 or under. Nico Gruber, 19, from Austria, was one of them and impressed when he scored points on his debut weekend at WTCR Race of Hungary last October.

Driving Goodyear-equipped Hyundai i30 N TCR for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Gruber replaced Nicky Catsburg for the Hungaroring triple-header after the Dutchman became unavailable. Here are five facts.



Third-generation racer:Not only did Gruber’s father race, his grandfather also spent time behind the wheel.



Perfect start:Gruber won on his ADAC TCR Germany debut, taking victory at the Lausitzring in August 2020, a result that helped to convince Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team that he was the right driver to replace Nicky Catsburg at WTCR Race of Hungary.



Final flourish:Following his heroics at the start of last season, Gruber ended his ADAC TCR Germany campaign strongly with four top 10 finishes.



Karting success:Gruber enjoyed considerable success in karting, especially across the border in Germany where he claimed the Junior and 125 KZ2 titles.



Did you know?Gruber moved to the UK to make his car racing debut, competing in the BRSCC National Formula Ford 1600 series and winning the Rookie title.

WTCR Moments that make WTCR great: #9 Girolami leaves it late on the Nordschleife YESTERDAY AT 05:10

WTCR WTCR entry deadline ratified by FIA World Motor Sport Council YESTERDAY AT 19:27