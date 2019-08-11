Mikel Azcona isn’t giving up on winning the title in his first season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The CUPRA-powered Spaniard climbed to fifth place in the title table, 12 points behind third-placed Thed Björk, following his maiden WTCR / OSCARO victory in Vila Real, Portugal, last month.



“We have four weekends in Asia ahead to finish the season, a total of 12 races,” said Azcona, the 2018 TCR Europe title winner. “Before starting the year, I would have said that if I finished in the top 10 of the classification, I would be a very lucky man. Right now, when we are fifth and we still have a chance to get the title.”



Azcona, who partners Swede Daniel Haglöf at PWR Racing, will continue his title attack at WTCR Race of China at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September.

The post WTCR title alive, says Azcona appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.