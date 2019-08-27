WTCR title battle wide open, says leader Guerrieri

Esteban Guerrieri is in no doubt that the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is wide open with 12 races remaining.

The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver tops the standings by 24 points over Norbert Michelisz heading into the Asian leg of the series.



But with a maximum of 340 points up for grabs, Guerrieri is braced for a hard battle between next month’s WTCR Race of China and the season-deciding WTCR Race of Malaysia from 13-15 December.



“I wouldn’t underestimate any of my opponents,” said Argentine Guerrieri. “They are all there and they have all been winning races, all of them, and the difference is small. But it’s better to have the others catch you than you to have to catch them.



“My goal [is to] be there to be ready to fight in the last race for the big trophy. Hopefully we can be in that position and being first right now is telling us we’ve been doing a pretty good job so far. But many little jobs can give you the chance to fight in the last race for the title.”



WTCR Race of China takes place at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September.

