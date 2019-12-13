WTCR title contender Björk ‘afraid’ after Free Practice 1 struggles

Thed Björk is braced for a “tough weekend” after ending Free Practice 2 in P25, one place ahead of fellow title chaser and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yvan Muller.

World Touring Car champion in 2017, Björk is one of four drivers going for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Sepang super-finale this weekend.



Speaking following Free Practice 1 in Malaysia, Björk said: “That was absolutely terrible. It’s a track where we were afraid because we have so many accelerations from second gear up to fifth gear. In Macau there we were a lot in fifth and sixth gear with long straights and that suits our car really well. Going up from second to fifth is not a strong point as we saw in Slovakia so I think we will have a tough weekend.”



Asked what he plans to do to hit back, the Swede responded: “We will see when it comes to qualifying where we are, we’re on it so we will see. We will do absolutely the best we can with everything we’ve got so let’s see what we can do.”

