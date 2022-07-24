Rob Huff went from being a WTCR race-winning hero to becoming a potential point-scoring zero after a troubled Qualifying at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi yesterday.

Following his standout victory at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month, Briton Huff languished in P14 following Qualifying for Italy’s rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup aboard his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.









It’s meant the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner faces the prospect of having to battle to score points at WTCR Race of Italy having arrived in the country as one of the contenders for victory.









Reflecting on a “difficult day”, Huff said: “Unfortunately we are back in P14 and the main reason for that is because we had a problem with the rear differential and we were struggling a lot in the third sector with major difficulties, which is really frustrating when you are running P4 in the standings. It’s very hard to swallow to be back in P14 with limited chances for points this weekend. It’s not ideal at all but there’s nothing we can do about it for [today], which is a real shame, but it is what it is and we’ve just got to live with it.”

