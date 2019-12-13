FIA WTCR
WTCR title contenders on-track in Malaysia
Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller and Thed Björk start their respective bids to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO today (Friday) with the beginning of track action at the Sepang International Circuit.
Here’s a reminder of the key timings in Malaysia:
Free Practice 1: 10h00-10h45
Free Practice 2: 12h45-13h15
First Qualifying: 15h15-15h45
Second Qualifying Q1: 19h30-19h50
Second Qualifying Q2: 20h00-20h10
Second Qualifying Q3: 20h20 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)
