WTCR title contenders on-track in Malaysia

Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller and Thed Björk start their respective bids to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO today (Friday) with the beginning of track action at the Sepang International Circuit.

Here’s a reminder of the key timings in Malaysia:



Free Practice 1: 10h00-10h45

Free Practice 2: 12h45-13h15

First Qualifying: 15h15-15h45

Second Qualifying Q1: 19h30-19h50

Second Qualifying Q2: 20h00-20h10

Second Qualifying Q3: 20h20 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)

