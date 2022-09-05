The race to win the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and Teams is wide open as the series prepares to head to the Middle East for the first time later this season.

Following the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin in early August Mikel Azcona is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 35-point advantage in the provisional title order, while BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse heads the entrants’ ranking.

However, with a maximum of 65 points up for grabs at both WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, the winners of the 2022 WTCR titles are far from decided.

WTCR Race of Bahrain takes place at Bahrain International Circuit from November 10-12 with WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia following at Jeddah Corniche Circuit from November 25-27. Click HERE to view the provisional standings.

