THIRD POSITION: JEAN-KARL VERNAY (FRA) 146 POINTS

TEAM MULSANNE ALFA ROMEO GIULIETTA VELOCE TCR BY ROMEO FERRARIS



When you take a look at the standings, do you think you can still win the title?“It’s not like we don’t have any chance to win but I don’t have any expectation to win. We could have a better chance without the penalties we took. People are quite surprised with the job we have done because of our resources and for sure I will do my best and show 100 per cent of our potential. It’s been a good challenge for me and I’ve taken it very seriously, putting in so much effort and we can be proud of what we have achieved.”



Out of the top three title contenders you were the most competitive at WTCR Race of Spain. That must give you a lot of belief for the season decider?“The new track layout will change a bit what happens because it will be better for everyone and the Honda will be much quicker, also with the drop of 30 kilos. The Hyundai will again be competitive so it will be much more tight. Yann was quite unlucky but otherwise he could have been champion already when you look at the pace of Santiago [Urrutia], which was quite amazing. It’s going to be super-tight and we will have to be very smart and very intelligent during the races. A lot of things are going to happen with a lot of up and down.”



You’ve referenced the points lost through penalties and how they’ve affected your title chances but how good will the final race weekend of the season be?“The fight for the podium will be amazing and I’m more focused on that than the title to be honest because the others are too much in front so it’s not going to be possible. Yann did a really good job, leading the championship from the beginning. It will just be amazing if we can finish on the podium with such a small team, that will already be a good story and really that’s the target. Everyone is going to be much more tight and everybody will have less weight and I’m quite excited for the fight. Hopefully the best driver will win the title, it’s a fair fight and we put on a good show for the TV.”



