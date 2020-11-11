FIRST POSITION: YANN EHRLACHER (FRA) 189 POINTS

CYAN RACING LYNK & CO, LYNK & CO 03 TCR



A 26-point lead going into the deciding weekend of the season, is that enough?“It’s better than a 26-point deficit for sure but it’s still not enough because there are still 85 points to get. Of course, I would have liked a few more points in the second to last round but with the engine change and the turbo issue we got it was a bit difficult. But we still got some points although it will not be easy next week. It’s a margin, it’s a one-race margin let’s say, but we will have a tough weekend to keep that.”



What or who do you fear most heading into the season finale?“Vernay and Guerrieri are the main rivals for me at this moment but the main focus will be to be in the top 10 in qualifying, that’s the target. If we reach that then it’s already a good step towards the title because we will be there to manage and we will be there to score good points. We showed good pace in the races last weekend. The most dangerous part will be the qualifying.”



How confident are you that you will have the car to beat at WTCR Race of Aragón?“We showed the car was quick in Aragón but we just obviously didn’t get everything together. The next time the Honda will be much stronger because they will be 30 kilos less but we should be competitive against them and being able to fight. I am quite confident we can reach Q2 and the top 10 so we will see.”



Can you believe what you have been able to achieve so far this year?“Whatever will be the result at the end I will be happy about my season. We’ve won three races and shown a strong pace all season. But when you get something, you want more. When you get the lead from the first qualifying until now you definitely want it. I’m happy to be leading but with all this work we’ve done I want the big title. There is a bit of pressure but I try to ignore that.”



How much of a role will your team-mates play during the season finale?“They will help me like they do from the middle of the season when they start to work for me and the Cyan team let’s say. They are important and I’m really thankful to these three guys, they are top-rated guys and they help me a lot. Of course, they are definitely part of the fact I am leading the standings and I’m really happy to have them and much more confident when I go to the weekend because whatever position I am in I know they are there to take away points from the others and help me to get to the top of the field.”