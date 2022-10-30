Ahead of the season-deciding WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month, FIAWTCR.com is recalling the 2021 finale when Yann Ehrlacher became King of WTCR again, while a point was enough for Luca Engstler to also win big.

Mikel Azcona and Rob Huff took the wins in two sensational counters at the Sochi Autodrom last November. But with sixth place in Race 1 enough to land the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers, Race 2 turned into a high-speed lap of honour for Ehrlacher, as the Frenchman matched his earlier finishing result in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co.

Ad

In the battle for FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title honours, Luca Engstler (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team) beat Gilles Magnus by a single point, the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport racer settling for WTCR Trophy honours, which he secured at the previous event in Italy after contact put him out on the opening lap of Race 2.

WTCR WTCR title showdowns revisited: Guerrieri’s sensational charge can’t stop Ehrlacher YESTERDAY AT 10:04

Meanwhile, Azcona and Huff became winners 11 and 12 of the 16-race 2021 season with CUPRA the fifth of five customer racing brands contesting the full WTCR schedule to triumph, such was the wide-open nature of the series.

Azcona’s victory in Race 1 came after a thrilling final-lap pass on Jean-Karl Vernay, while Huff took advantage of a collision between Azcona and Yvan Muller just before racing resumed following an intervention by the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Safety Car in Race 2.

Vernay and Vervisch joined Azcona on the Race 1 podium with Magnus and Nathanaël Berthon completing the top five in their Comtoyou Audis. And it would get better for Berthon in Race 2 with the Frenchman claiming his first podium of the season ahead of ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver Attila Tassi and Jean-Karl Vernay.

Esteban Guerrieri’s title hopes ended in a car-wrecking crash on the opening lap of the rain-affected Race 1. Despite extensive efforts by the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team to repair his Honda Civic Type R TCR, the Argentine was a non-starter in Race 2, which his team-mate Néstor Girolami led for a time before slipping down the order to seventh behind Ehrlacher.

After finishing P14 in Race 1, Gabriele Tarquini’s final race weekend before he retired from full-time driving began with his rivals delaying their preparations for Free Practice 1 to give him an emotional guard of honour. Unfortunately for the legendary Italian, his last WTCR outing ended in retirement following contact. His BRC Hyundai team-mate Norbert Michelisz scored points in both races, however.

The grid fell silent prior to Race 2 as the WTCR family remembered Marcela Bertolissi, who passed away earlier in the month.

Relive the highlights HERE

WTCR With lots of WTCR action expected, Berthon says it’s time to bring on Bahrain 28/10/2022 AT 10:10