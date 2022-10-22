With the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup building up to a thrilling climax as the final two events of the season approach, FIAWTCR.com is revisiting the four title showdowns so far, starting with the first on the streets of Macau in 2018.

While Esteban Guerrieri and Frédéric Vervisch joined Jean-Karl Vernay as WTCR Race of Macau winners, it was Gabriele Tarquini who had the biggest cause for celebration by claiming the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by just three points.

Piloting a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Racing Team, Tarquini won the first event of the 2018 season in Morocco and has been firmly in the title fight ever since.

Despite a troubled Second Qualifying in Macau leaving him outside of the top 10 for Sunday’s deciding races, Tarquini did just enough with a P10 finish in Race 3 to secure the title spoils ahead of Yvan Muller.

“I have the memory nine years I was thinking to stop racing because what do you want to achieve more than a world title?” said Tarquini. “It’s probably the best time to stop, but I was thinking ‘why should I stop, I want to race. I have the adrenaline, I am not very slow, I can compete again.’ And I decided, because SEAT stopped, to start again with a private team in 2010, 2011, 2012 and then I was back in a Honda team. So I didn’t stop and this has been the greatest season. And I must also thank Hyundai for choosing me in the beginning, all the team, the mechanics and my team-mate. And I also want to congratulate Yvan, who made a great job through the season. He was my toughest opponent.”

Magnificent Muller guides self-run team to entrants’ awardYvan Muller gave his all to snatch the crown from Gabriele Tarquini’s grasp, but his podium brace wasn’t quite enough to claim the top prize although his self-run, Hyundai-powered YMR squad, which was formed on the eve of the season, beat BRC to the Teams’ title thanks to his and Thed Björk’s collective efforts.

Vernay to the fore despite Muller pressureJean-Karl Vernay scored his fourth victory of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season after defeating Yvan Muller and Rob Huff in Race, a result that meant Muller moved to within 33 points of Gabriele Tarquini in the title battle with two races of the season. The WRT-run Audi Sport driver got the better of Muller following a safety car restart to take the lead, having started fourth on the grid at the famous 6.12-kilometre street circuit. He then soaked up pressure from his fellow Frenchman to secure the win, as Huff completed the podium having started from the DHL Pole Position.

Vervisch makes it winner number 15 of 2018Frédéric Vervisch (Audi Sport Team Comtoyou) became winner number 15 of the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, pulling off a great pass to demote DHL Pole Position starter Timo Scheider to claim the Race 2 victory, taking the lead around the outside at Mandarin. Scheider finished second with Yvan Muller third and Kevin Ceccon fourth in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Esteban Guerrieri and Yann Ehrlacher completed the top six respectively.

Guerrieri adds to Nürburging victory with first Macau winEsteban Guerrieri soaked up immense pressure from DHL Pole Position starter Rob Huff to win Race 3, his second triumph of the season following his success on the Nürburgring Nordschleife earlier in the year. The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver headed Huff and Norbert Michelisz with Muller fourth, Yann Ehrlacher fifth and CUPRA-powered Pepe Oriola completing the top six.

Huff can’t quite make it Macau win number 10Rob Huff claimed a double DHL Pole Position in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI but had to settle for third and second as his best results.

