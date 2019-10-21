Thed Björk can’t wait for WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan to begin – because he likes the “big tension” that a title fight brings.

Although the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver slipped from third to fourth in the title battle at WTCR Race of China last month, he’s taken inspiration from how team-mate Yvan Muller has “bounced back” in the title battle with three weekends and nine rounds of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO remaining.



“I’m really in the end fight now,” said Björk. “Yvan bounced back so much [in China] but everything is getting tougher. Even though it’s the same points [now as] at the beginning of the year, somehow everything gets focused on all the small details. For me this is what I like, I like the big tension at the end and I look forward to keep fighting to the end.”



Like a number of his WTCR / OSCARO rivals, the Suzuka Circuit East Course is unchartered territory for Swede Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion.



“I saw the footage from the last time the WTCC was there. Then it looked like a train but when we arrive with [nearly] 30 cars anything can happen, even if it’s a short circuit. The closer we get to the end [of the season], the more tactics will be played but let’s see. It’s going to be a great show and WTCR has shown to be full of tight battles with these [TCR] cars.”



WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan takes place from 26-27 October.

The post WTCR title tension excites Björk appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.