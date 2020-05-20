WTCR

WTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

-

Norbert Michelisz, who won the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Sepang super-finale last December, will be the Guest of the Week on #RaceAtHome, the FIA Digital Motorsport Magazine at 18h00 CET today (Wednesday).

The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver is the original gamer-turned-racer having started his motorsport career racing online.

He was in action when a virtual Sepang International Circuit hosted the deciding round of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series on RaceRoom on Monday evening.

To watch #RaceAtHome, the FIA Digital Motorsport Magazine follow these links:

https://www.youtube.com/FIAOfficialVideo
https://www.instagram.com/fia.official/

WTCR

The post WTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

