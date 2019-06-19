WTCR title winner Tarquini sticking to the day job following rally car try-out

Gabriele Tarquini insists he has no plans to change codes after giving Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo a ride in a Hyundai i20 World Rally Car in Sardinia on Monday.

Tarquini, who is defending his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO title with BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse in 2019, took the wheel of the Korean machine after getting a high-speed driving lesson from Hyundai factory pilot Andreas Mikkelsen.



“To be honest I didn’t feel confident on the gravel surface,” said the Italian. “To learn how to drive a car on gravel you need a lot of time and a lot of tests and I don’t have this kind of time. But I was impressed with the co-driving experience with Andreas.”



Tarquini will return to the day job when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts WTCR Race of Germany form 20-22 June.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

