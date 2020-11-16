The various WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title winners from the 2020 season were recognised during an awards ceremony with a difference last night.

In order to comply with strict COVID-19 protocol, the event took place outdoors with limited seating available and sections created for each team to stand to watch their respective driver collect their trophy.

Title winners of 2020*

DRIVERS:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

TEAMS:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co (SWE)

WTCR ROOKIE AWARD:Gilles Magnus (BEL), Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR TROPHY:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

*Subject to the publication of the final results

WTCR
WTCR drivers Remember, Support and Act
10 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR title winners recognised at socially-distant, outdoor awards ceremony appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Race report: King of WTCR Ehrlacher becomes youngest FIA World Touring Car title winner in Aragón*
10 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Urrutia takes TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy with first win
15 HOURS AGO