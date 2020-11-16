The various WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title winners from the 2020 season were recognised during an awards ceremony with a difference last night.

In order to comply with strict COVID-19 protocol, the event took place outdoors with limited seating available and sections created for each team to stand to watch their respective driver collect their trophy.



Title winners of 2020*



DRIVERS:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



TEAMS:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co (SWE)



WTCR ROOKIE AWARD:Gilles Magnus (BEL), Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR TROPHY:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA), Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



*Subject to the publication of the final results