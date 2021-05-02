Michela Cerruti swapped her desk for the cockpit of the Romeo Ferraris Giulia ETCR challenger during testing ahead of the opening round of the inaugural PURE ETCR series next month.

Cerruti, who raced competitively prior to becoming Operations Manager at respected car builder Romeo Ferraris – where she has tested and raced the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris in the past – used the WSC-organised ETCR test session at Vallelunga in Italy to sample the Giulia ETCR for the first time.



Supported by the technical staff of Romeo Ferraris, Williams Advanced Engineering and Magelec, plus Enel X and Goodyear, Cerruti familiarised herself with the Giulia ETCR on Friday morning. During the test, she was able to benefit from the valuable advice of Stefano Coletti – Romeo Ferraris’ first PURE ETCR signing – the company’s Technical Director Mario Ferraris, who was the first person to drive the car, and project test driver Luca Filippi.



“At last, my time to drive the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris has come,” said Cerruti. “After the Giulietta TCR, this is the second car prototype that we have developed in-house to contest an international series and I feel very proud of the work we have done.



“I am a little bit jealous that Mario, Stefano and Luca have had the possibility to test before me, but the impressions are difficult to describe. I used a quiet moment during the tests to go and wear my overalls again and take the track for a few laps.



“It's crazy to see how the power and the speed of this car are different from what I experienced in my previous outings in an electric car, in the first-generation of Formula E.



“I am very surprised by the incredible progress made in the electric motorsport sector, and I am even more convinced that the path we have undertaken is the right one".



Vallelunga near Rome is gearing up to host the PURE ETCR opener from June 18-20. PURE ETCR is promoted by Eurosport Events, the same organisation behind the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



Under Cerruti’s stewardship, Kevin Ceccon, Ma Qinghua and Jean-Karl Vernay all won WTCR races in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris entered by Team Mulsanne with Vernay winning the WTCR Trophy title last season.

WTCR Moments that make WTCR great: #17 Guerrieri goes from P16 to P1 for sensational Aragon win YESTERDAY AT 04:06

WTCR WTCR season build-up Q&A: Jordi Gene YESTERDAY AT 13:01