WTCR to host two PURE ETCR promotional events in 2020

-

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric multi-manufacturer touring car championship, has sparked excitement with a revised calendar that will bring a new era of motor racing to some of Europe’s traditional motorsport heartlands, including two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in Spain and Italy.

Announced today, the revised PURE ETCR promotional season 2020 calendar from Eurosport Events, which also promotes WTCR, will feature visits to WTCR Race of Spain at Motorland Arágon from 31 October-1 November and WTCR Race of Italy at Adria International Raceway from 14-15 November.



The Motorland Aragón event will give fans a first opportunity to see the cars in anger on a modern circuit as part of Spain’s first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup weekend on 31 October-1 November with a number of demonstration runs planned.



Adria International Raceway will host a spectacular ‘dress rehearsal’ for the 2021 season with the unique on-track ‘battle’ format, unique starting gate, Energy Station and Hot Zone all in use.



With Adria also hosting the WTCR season decider and full TV production facilities in place, the scene is set for a thrilling event that will leave fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of a first full PURE ETCR season – with a global title up for grabs – in 2021.



PURE ETCR revised promotional season 2020 calendar (provisional)

Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix (Denmark), 9-11 October*

Goodwood Speed Week (UK), 15-18 October*

MotorLand Aragon (Spain), 31 October-1 November*

Adria International Raceway (Italy), 14-15 November**

*Demonstration runs;**Battle format



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the PURE ETCR promoter, said: “We’re extremely pleased to announce a new calendar for PURE ETCR’s promotional season, which is the result of a lot of hard work behind the scenes by Eurosport Events, WSC and our series stakeholders. While it is unfortunate that our initial calendar was not possible to implement, nobody could have foreseen the effects of COVID-19 on a global scale even six months ago, so series like ours have had to remain mobile and adaptable. I would like to thank everybody involved in this process for their incredible enthusiasm and positivity through this unprecedented time. With this calendar now in place, we can focus on our primary role of bringing the most-powerful touring cars ever built straight to the fans, helping show the world that electric vehicles are cool, fun and fast."

WTCR Preview: Sepang Esports WTCR title decider just like the real thing for King Michelisz as he 5 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR to host two PURE ETCR promotional events in 2020 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR Race of Germany 2019: five key moments remembered 20 HOURS AGO