WTCR Top 10: BRC Racing Team

BRC Racing Team turns 10 today (1 August). Here are 10 of the Italian squad’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup highlights.

1: Winning start:BRC Racing Team hits the ground running as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup begins at WTCR Race of Morocco in 2018 with Gabriele Tarquini winning twice in his Hyundai i30 N TCR.



2:Tarquini makes it three:It wasn’t the result the home fans wanted but by beating Norbert Michelisz to victory in Race 3 at the Hungaroring, Tarquini makes it three wins from six WTCR starts.



3: Worth the wait:BRC Racing Team has to play the waiting game with the team’s next victory coming at WTCR Race of Slovakia July. But the result proves hugely popular among the visiting Hungarian fans as Michelisz wins for the first time in 2018.



4: Vital victory:A first place finish for Tarquini after a penalty for Kevin Ceccon gives the Italian legend the title impetus heading to the Macau showdown.



5: A team title:With Michelisz playing the rear gunner, Tarquini takes the inaugural WTCR Drivers’ title, albeit by a scant three-point margin such is the intensity of the battle for glory.



6: History repeating not once but twice:Tarquini makes the perfect start to his WTCR title defence with BRC with a win at WTCR Race of Morocco in 2019. And having broken Hungarian hearts in 2018, Tarquini beats Michelisz again at the Hungaroring in 2019 as BRC celebrates another one-two finish.



7: Pole position:Although he ultimately misses out on a race win, Nicky Catsburg scores a DHL Pole Position double at Slovakia Ring.



8: Title intent:Michelisz underlines his tile credentials with wins at two classic tracks, Nürburgring Nordschleife and Vila Real. On both occasions Augusto Farfus finishes in third place for the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team.



9:Gearing up for a title push:More victories in China and Japan put Michelisz in the driving seat to deliver BRC a second consecutive WTCR title.



10: Super in Sepang:Michelisz comes out on top of a four-way fight to be crowned King of WTCR driving a BRC Hyundai.

