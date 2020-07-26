WTCR track guide: #1 Salzburgring

-

Venue of the opening weekend of the delayed 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from 12-13 September, here’s some essential information about Salzburgring.

In 100 words:Renowned for its high-speed sweeps and spectacular action, Salzburgring has hosted FIA World and European Touring Car events in the past. For 2020, it will stage the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria as the opening event of the season in September. Situated some 12 kilometres east of the city of Salzburg in central Austria, Salzburgring was first used in 1969 and measures 4.241 kilometres in length. The track’s spectacular valley setting provides a picturesque backdrop, while its rapid layout offers an exciting challenge for drivers and plenty of action for fans. Yvan Muller won when the WTCC visited in 2014.



Location:Salzburgring 1, 5325 Planfeld, Austria

Track length:4.241 kilometres

Race 1 distance:12 laps (50.892 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:15 laps (63.615 kilometres)



View from the track by Tom Coronel:“It’s a cool track, we visited there with WTCC as everybody remembers with the slipstreaming. I finished P2 there with the Chevrolet. It’s a high-speed circuit, it’s a different mentality because you drive with a very low downforce, which means long straights and high top speeds and a very high-speed right-hander so a very exciting circuit. You have to manage your tyres there because everything is about turning to the right, so you use the left-front big time. It’s a good place to start our season.”



Did you know?The Salzburgring was a regular fixture on the 500cc FIM Motorbike World Championship (the pre-runner to MotoGP) calendar. Honda rider Mick Doohan won the last race to take place at the track in 1994.

