WTCR Track Guide: #2 Nürburgring Nordschleife

There’s no track quite like the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife, venue of WTCR Race of Germany from 24-26 September. Essential information about the famous circuit appears below.

In 100 words...Germany’s WTCR host venue offers a challenge like no other with its daunting 25.378-kilometre lap, 64 heart-stopping corners and changeable Eifel mountains weather. Opening for business in 1927 and a German Grand Prix regular until Niki Lauda’s near-fatal accident in 1976, the Nürburgring Nordschleife joined the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule from 2015-2017 as part of the ADAC Zurich 24h-Rennen weekend. The WTCR took over in 2018 and delivered even more action with Yvan Muller, Esteban Guerrieri and Thed Björk sharing the wins. Guerrieri was a winner again in 2019 along with Johan Kristoffersson and home hero Benjamin Leuchter.



Location:Otto-Flimm-Straße, 53520 Nürburg, Germany

Track length:25.378 kilometres

Race 1 distance:3 laps (75.884 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:3 laps (75.884 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR),8m55.085s (170.7kph), 11/05/18

WTCR race lap record:Frédéric Vervisch (Audi RS 3 LMS) 8m59.076s (169.4kph), 12/05/18



Recent winners:

2019:

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR



View from the track by Thed Björk:“It’s the most challenging track in the world. A driver goes through everything because it has so many different challenges from low speed to high speed, to bumpy, to the compressions. It is scary but l have a lot of respect for the track and it means I look forward to go there. If you only go there with fear you will not perform. And if you win there you get the satisfaction that you can handle this challenge as a driver together with your car and team.”



Did you know?The original Nordschleife was combined with the Südschleife at a length of 28.265 kilometres to hold the Eifelrennen events for bikes and cars. Following on from the grands prix of the late 1920s, the 1931 German GP was held solely on the Nordschleife over a lap distance of 22.8 kilometres. Achille Varzi won in a Bugatti T51.

