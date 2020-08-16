WTCR Track Guide: #4 Hungaroring

-

Home track of King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz, the Hungaroring is set to host the fourth event of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season. Here’s all the key information.

In 100 words…. Located less than 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest, the Hungaroring is famed for hosting the first Formula One grand prix behind the old Iron Curtain in 1986. Ever-present on the F1 calendar since, the Hungaroring has also become a popular venue for World Touring Car racing, particularly since the emergence of Norbert Michelisz as a local hero and especially following his pole-to-flag victory in 2015. Resurfaced for 2016 with re-profiled kerbing to boot, the track blends tight turns and fast sweeps while its valley location makes for an initial descent before a climb back up to the high-speed Turn 4.



Location:2146 Mogyoród, Versenypálya 0222/2/3/6, Hungary

Track length:4.381 kilometres

Race 1 distance:12 laps (52.532 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:12 laps (52.532 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:15 laps (65.675 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 1m52.176s (140.50kph), 28/04/18

WTCR race lap record:Yann Ehrlacher (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 1m54.129s (138.10kph), 29/04/18



Recent winners:

2019:

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Polo GTI TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR



View from the track by Norbert Michelisz:“Racing in front of the Hungarian fans is amazing. It’s always huge pressure in the week before the race. But as soon as I jump out of the car after the last race I cannot wait for the next year to be back in the car racing in front of my fans. I hugely appreciate all the support because it’s really special to have these people standing behind me. No matter what happens they are 100 per cent there and supporting me. It gives me an extra boost many times and extra energy, especially when things are not really going my way.”



Did you know?1:After 30 years of operation, the Hungaroring was finally resurfaced in 2016 with 57,000 square metres of asphalt laid. And to prove just how smooth the new covering was, five WTCC drivers ate goulash while sat on the track for a photocall.

