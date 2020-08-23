WTCR Track Guide: #5 MotorLand Aragón

-

MotorLand Aragón is scheduled to host the first WTCR Race of Spain from 31 October-1 November as the penultimate event of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season. Here are some essential details.

In 100 words…MotorLand Aragón, close to Alcañiz in the north east of the country, will host the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain in 2020. Despite huge enthusiasm for the city-based Circuito Guadalope from 1965, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project being conceived. Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborated with renowned circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout, which was inaugurated in September 2009 and has staged the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP since 2010, regularly attracting 100,000 fans.



Location:Crta. A-2404, Km 1, 44600 Alcañiz, Teruel, Spain

Track length:5.345 kilometres

Race 1 distance:10 laps (53.450 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:10 laps (53.450 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:12 laps (64.140 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:To be established

WTCR race lap record:To be established



View from the track by Mikel Azcona:“It’s one of the tracks I know really good. I started driving touring cars there in 2011 with the Renault Clio Cup so I know really good this track. It’s two hours from my house and when they said the WTCR would be going there I was very happy because it’s easy for my friends, family and sponsors to come. It’s a good venue with a good atmosphere. Because the track is so wide you can have a lot of overtakes, a lot of different lines. You can see a lot of battles, a lot of contact. It’s a MotoGP track but for the cars it will be really good also.”



Did you know?MotorLand Aragón is well versed at organising major events with the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP first held in 2010 and regularly attracting 100,000 spectators. The event was voted best of the year on three occasions by the MotoGP teams and has a reputation for producing electrifying racing.

