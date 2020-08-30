In 100 words…Adria International Raceway is no stranger to staging FIA international touring car events having hosted the FIA European Touring Car Cup in 2007. FIA GT, DTM and Formula 3 events have also entertained Adria’s fans, while the finale of the 2020 WTCR is not to be missed as World Touring Car racing returns to its spiritual home of Italy for the first time since 2017. Located a short drive from the Adriatic Sea, 100 kilometres north of Bologna and 60 kilometres south of Venice, a major track extension for 2020 will almost double the circuit length to some four kilometres.



Location:Località Smergoncino 7, 45011 Adria RO, Italy

Track length:TBC (circuit extension in progress)

Race 1 distance:TBC

Race 2 distance:TBC

Race 3 distance:TBC

WTCR qualifying lap record:To be established

WTCR race lap record:To be established



A new page opens, Patron Giuliano Altoè announces

Giuliano Altoè, Patron of Adria International Raceway, said: “Adria International Raceway, our permanent circuit operating since 2002, opens a completely new page and season, as a circuit with a format of over four kilometers in length and with an unpublished layout, for a large portion compared to the past. Management, services and facilities are effectively enhanced and expanded, while the icing on the cake is certainly represented by the FIA WTCR event promoted by Eurosport Events.



“We are honoured and proud to have a collaboration agreement, lasting one year and extendable to three. It’s an excellent opportunity to make professional growth, to promote our circuit, the entire Veneto region and typical products all over the world, absolutely an operation of incredible international importance.



“I thank ACI Sport, the President Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the General Manager Marco Ferrari, ACI Sport SpA in the person of the General Manager Marco Rogano and the FIA, for having granted us this great and salient opportunity, in addition to Eurosport Events’ François Ribeiro. Over the years we will structure an important and lasting partnership collaboration process, with the indispensable support and guidance of the institutions, local authorities and the Veneto region.”



Did you know?While no WTCR drivers were on the grid when Adria hosted the FIA European Touring Car Cup in 2007, Engstler Motorsport, which will run Nicky Catsburg and Luca Engstler in the 2020 WTCR, was in action with a pair of entries.