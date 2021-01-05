That’s the view of French flyer Jean-Karl Vernay, who took the inaugural title at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



Introduced to great acclaim ahead of the 2020 season, the WTCR Trophy gives drivers competing without the financial support of a customer racing department the opportunity to chase their share of the glory through the provision of separate points and a title.



Although the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is for teams rather than manufacturers, some drivers enjoy the support of car brands. Those extra resources can give them a performance edge over their lesser-funded rivals across a full-season campaign, making the WTCR Trophy important in encouraging wider participation and recognising achievement.



Vernay, who won the WTCR Trophy driving for Italy-based Team Mulsanne, said: “It was a fantastic experience to be in a little team with a lot more responsibility and I really loved it. We did great, got quicker and quicker and fought for the overall podium with our limited resources. It was a good challenge for me and I took it very seriously, putting in so much effort. We can all be proud of what we have achieved. It’s a great platform to compete at the front in the WTCR.”