Just eight points separate the top two in the WTCR Trophy ahead of the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón this weekend.

Team Mulsanne’s Jean-Karl Vernay heads the standings in his Goodyear-equipped Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris ahead of Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Tom Coronel following his victory treble at the Hungaroring earlier this month.



Nathanaël Berthon is third in the table, 17 points behind his team-mate Coronel with Gilles Magnus, who completes the Comtoyou attack, one point further back.



The WTCR Trophy is a new addition to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for 2020 and rewards drivers racing without the financial support of a customer racing department.



WTCR Trophy drivers score points as follows:



1 = 10

2 = 8

3 = 5

4 = 3

5 = 1



Fastest qualifying lap = 1 point

Fastest race lap (in each race) = 1 point