For independent racers competing without the backing of a manufacturer, the WTCR Trophy is being contested by seven drivers with Coronel completing the WTCR Race of Belgium weekend leading the standings by five points.



The Dutchman was the best of the WTCR Trophy drivers in Race 1 and finished second behind his fellow Comtoyou Audi driver Magnus in Race 2.



Jean-Karl Vernay, driving a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo, was second in class in Race 1 as Nathanaël Berthon, who completes the Comtoyou trio, took third.



In Race 2, Vernay was again on the podium in third followed by Berthon and Zengő Motorsport CUPRA driver Bence Boldizs.



Jack Young (Vuković Motorsport Renault) and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner (Zengő) will look to next week’s WTCR Race of Germany at the Nürburgring Nordschleife to open their scoring accounts.