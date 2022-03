WTCR Trophy clarification ahead of 2022 season

Contrary to a communication issued on February 18, Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Ca Cup, confirms there will be no WTCR Trophy Europe awarded in 2022.

It means there will not be a WTCR Trophy Europe run within the framework of the WTCR and that TCR Europe remains the only series to award a European title for the TCR category.More information about the WTCR Trophy, created for the 2020 season, can be found HERE