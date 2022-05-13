A WTCR Trophy podium is a step towards an outright top-three finish in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, according to Zengő Motorsport driver Dániel Nagy.

The Hungarian is embarking on his maiden WTCR campaign with CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport this season after he finished second on his debut as a wildcard in 2018.

Ad

As well as scoring outright points in both counters at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last weekend, Nagy finished second to team-mate Rob Huff in the WTCR Trophy section of Race 2.

WTCR Berthon focused on the positives but wanted more from WTCR opener 4 HOURS AGO

Afterwards, the 24-year-old said of his WTCR Trophy runner-up placing: “This is one little step forward to getting closer to the real podium. I did my first ever long run on the Goodyear tyres in the races so it was all about learning. In the first race, from that perspective, was really nice and I gained a lot of information about the tyres. We made some changes on the car as well because at the same time I am learning the car.”

Nagy continued: “In the second race I started not so well but I could avoid the crash. Then when I was looking in my mirror there was Tommy [Coronel] who was a bit faster this weekend than me so I knew I would have some tough times, we touched sometimes and it was super-mega-hard. It was pure joy to end the race like that, we collected some points. Hopefully we can continue learning in the top 10 and then get onto the podium.”

WTCR Bjork credits Cyan mechanics for WTCR points 5 HOURS AGO