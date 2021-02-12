Vernay, who finished third in last season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris as well as lifting the WTCR Trophy for independent racers, is due to get behind the wheel of the Veloster N ETCR this month.



“I’m very happy to be joining the Veloster N ETCR project as a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing driver,” said the 33-year-old from France. “When I was presented with the opportunity it was one I couldn’t miss. To work with a big manufacturer is always fantastic, and Hyundai Motorsport have a long-term vision that I’m excited to be part of. I know Augusto Farfus and the engineers have already put a lot of work into the chassis and e-kit components. I’m looking forward to taking advantage of that, but also playing a role myself in the development of the car in the weeks and months to come so the Veloster N ETCR can be just as successful as Hyundai’s previous TCR designs.”



The Veloster N ETCR is set to be at the starting gate when PURE ETCR – the all-electric touring car championship from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events begins in at Vallelunga in Italy from June 18-20. For more on PURE ETCR go to:https://www.pure-etcr.com