Jean-Karl Vernay’s WTCR Trophy title-winning car from 2020 took pride of place when Romeo Ferraris opened the doors of its headquarters in Opera, Italy, last weekend.

The Romeo Ferraris Experience gave selected customers and media the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the company’s activities on the road and on track, including its PURE ETCR participation and its appointment as the Italian importer and dealer for the all-new Caterham Seven 170.



To celebrate its commitment to motorsport, Romeo Ferraris displayed the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR, which Vernay drove to third place for Team Mulsanne in the final WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup rankings and first place in the WTCR Trophy.



The race-winning Giulia ETCR, which competed in the inaugural season of PURE ETCR – the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events – was also on show.



Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager, said: “We wanted to open the doors of our headquarters to show our work and what we are capable to achieve. We welcomed many special guests and experienced a truly fantastic day that gave us a great boost to continue with even more motivation on the path taken on every side of the company's business. We believe that the concept of #RFExperience allows us in some way to represent what our reality means. I can already say that, given the success, we will organise other events of this kind again in the future, to be as inclusive as possible.”



Meanwhile, Vernay will be in action at WTCR VTB Race of Russia from November 26-28.

