WTCR two are two and three with three to go

WTCR racers Aurélien Panis and Yann Ehrlacher are second and third in the Trophée Andros ice racing series with three races over two weekends remaining.

Panis (pictured), a podium finisher at WTCR Race of Malaysia last month, is second in the table, seven points shy of Elite Pro leader Jean-Baptiste Dubourg.



Ehrlacher, who landed three seconds and three thirds in WTCR 2019, took his second Trophée Andros victory of his debut season at Serre Chevalier (CHECK) last weekend. He heads to the penultimate weekend of the competition third in the standings, 10 behind Panis.



Frenchman Ehrlacher, who competes with Lynk & Co power in WTCR, spoke recently about how his ice racing programme is keeping him ‘race-fit’ during the winter. He is driving for his uncle and fellow WTCR racer Yvan Muller’s eponymous team in the Trophée Andros.

