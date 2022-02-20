Goodyear has been chosen as the official tyre partner of the ERA Championship, the brand-new electric single-seater racing series that will form part of the WTCR Race of Hungary timetable in June.

As the official tyre partner to the ERA Championship, Goodyear will supply tyres to every driver and car in the entry-level electric formula racing series that promises to launch a career pathway for promising young driving and engineering talent.



ERA drivers will be on track at the Hungaroring from June 11/12 for free practice session, two qualifying sessions and two sprint races. The Goodyear-supported FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup will also form part of the Hungaroring schedule.



Before the WTCR Race of Hungary appearance, an ERA Championship demonstration event is planned during the WTCR Race of France weekend at Pau from May 7-8.

