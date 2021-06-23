Ahead of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Portugal Goodyear’s WTCR Event Leader Sebastian Trinks assesses the challenges in store at Circuito do Estoril.

“Estoril was resurfaced two or three years ago so the surface is quite smooth, not so abrasive. Before it was very rough and abrasive but now they have resurfaced it, it’s much more ‘easy’ on wear, so there is less wear.









“It’s quite a technical track and the drivers will need to know the perfect racing line because there are some long corners and some technical corners. Due to the fact you have these long corners there is a high load, especially on the front-left tyre because you are driving for a long time on the loaded front-left tyre. You need to watch out for the front-left tyre.









“The ambient forecast is between 25 and 28 degrees centigrade and this will mean we are getting track temperatures up to 40 degrees, depending on the cloud cover. In general, it’s quite a dark Tarmac, which means it is absorbing a lot of energy from the sun so it will get very hot. The drivers and the engineers will need to consider the tyre pressures to make sure they are not too far over the target.









“In general, we have a robust tyre that can cope with high track temperatures. I will be doing the track walk to inspect the kerbs on the first day of the event to see how they have evolved because they can be damaged by other uses and will report back my findings to the teams.”









Goodyear is the Offical Tyre Partner of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Portugal, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.

