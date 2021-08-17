Building up to this weekend’s WTCR Race of Hungary, Sebastian Trinks, Event Leader for Goodyear, the official WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup tyre supplier, assesses the challenges in store at the Hungaroring.

“The surface of the Hungaroring is only three years old so it’s quite a new surface, quite smooth, with a low to medium wear level and quite a good grip level. The surface is also the same all the way round with no Tarmac change.



"There are a lot of ups and downs with some high-speed corners, which makes it quite interesting for the drivers with some good chances for overtaking.



"The weather forecast looks very hot with the ambient up to 30 degrees centigrade, while the track temperature could be a bit above 40 degrees because the surface is absorbing quite a lot of energy from the sun.



"In general, it’s a technical track and not that easy to drive with some twisty corners where you need to have a good line. The front-left tyre is the most stressed because you have a lot of right-hand corners.



"There are a lot of big run-off areas and because of that track limits will be key for qualifying and drivers need to be careful with track limits otherwise their lap time will be deleted and they do not have many shots in qualifying so they need to be on it as a driver and put it all together in one lap.



"For wet conditions on this circuit there are some corners where you can have standing water and rivers running over the track because some corners and straights have some camber. But we have a lot of experienced drivers who are aware of that.



"In general the kerbs are not too severe on this circuit. There are some drainage covers behind the kerbs which drivers should avoid. Sometimes there is some damage there and you can have some screws pointing out, which shouldn’t be hit with the tyre. But if drivers are respecting track limits then it’s fine.”



All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Hungary, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.

WTCR Event preview: WTCR Race of Hungary YESTERDAY AT 04:06

WTCR WTCR 2021: The podium visitors so far YESTERDAY AT 22:15