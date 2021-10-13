It’s another step into the unknown for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and their teams with Circuit Pau-Arnos hosting the action for the first time.

Ahead of the French rounds of the series this weekend, Sebastian Trinks, Event Leader for Goodyear, the official WTCR tyre supplier, discusses the challenges in store.



“It’s the first time for the WTCR at Circuit Pau-Arnos although we’ve seen some onboard footage. It’s a short circuit but with no long straights and lots of corners it’s a lot of stress for the tyres with lots of right/left, right/left.



“It’s going to be quite interesting for the car set-up and a big challenge for the drivers but we’ll be doing everything to be prepared and help the drivers get the performance out of the tyres and we’ll be looking forward to doing that.



“At the moment the forecast is for a minimum eight degrees centigrade ambient at night − at Most it was one degree. During the day it’s going to be very sunny according to the current forecasts with an ambient of 21 degrees and this will have an influence on tyre warm-up, which will be quicker.



“We’ll find out more about the surface during the track walk just before the weekend and we always do an extensive track walk when we go to a new circuit. Throughout the weekend we’ll be using a track scanner to analyse the surface of the circuit so we have a good comparison in terms of wear and individual strategy for the teams.”



All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of France, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.

WTCR Who won what at WTCR Race of Czech Republic? 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Circuit-hopping Coronel a WTCR Trophy winner again 15 HOURS AGO