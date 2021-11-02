With WTCR Race of Italy venue Adria International Raceway another untried track in competitive conditions for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and their teams, Goodyear’s WTCR Event Leader Sebastian Trinks explains the challenges in store.

“Although some teams tested in Adria at the beginning of the year, a few things have changed since then so it’s really a layout and surface new to everyone.



“From a layout point of view, it’s a lot of slow-speed corners with 180-degree turns. That means there’s a lot of braking areas where there’s the tendency and chance to overtake. Because it’s a low-average-speed circuit the traction out of the corners will be key.



“It’s an anticlockwise layout with a lot of left-hand corners so the front-right tyre is the most stressed. That will be a bit new for the drivers.



“We’re expecting a maximum ambient temperature of around 15 degrees and the forecast looks dry for now, but we know this can quickly change.



“In general, the grip level could be a bit lower compared to other circuits because there’s a new surface which might be slippery in wet conditions and that will be taken into account.



“As with every event, we’ll take a very close look during our track walk to get the feedback on the kerbs.”



All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Italy, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.

Ad

WTCR No place like a second home for WTCR ace Vernay 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Baldan on Target for WTCR return at home track 10 MINUTES AGO