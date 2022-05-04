The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season opener is just days away with a street race back on the calendar for the first time since November 2019. Goodyear’s WTCR Event Leader Sebastian Trinks looks ahead to what’s in store at Circuit de Pau-Ville.

This will be the first WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup street race since Goodyear became the official tyre supplier in 2020. What additional challenges do street tracks create?“They’re not just more challenging for us but also the drivers, the teams and also the engineers to set up the cars to work perfectly. You always need to keep in your mind with street circuits that during the night or the day before the first track action it’s open public roads so all the normal cars, scooters, all these vehicles are driving there so in general the surface is dirty and can also be a bit slippery. The authorities will prepare the circuit very well by cleaning it at the end of each day and before the start of the next day but it’s still challenging. Like usual we are working closely with the team engineers to help with the set-up of the cars to extract the perfect performance out of the tyres in all the different conditions we might face.”

While the track is cleaned each day, street tracks by their nature have more hazards than a permanent circuit. How do you prepare for this?“It depends from street circuit to street circuit but for sure there are higher kerbs compared to other race (Formula One) circuits, for example. Drivers will need to pay attention to that and while it’s not easy to do track walks on street circuits all the drivers and engineers will complete a track inspection before the event, as we will do as well, to see for any potential risks that might cause issues for the tyres. But as everybody knows it’s an historic street circuit and everybody will be prepared for two good races there and to show a good performance to the fans at the track and watching on TV.”

Are there any changes to the tyres for this year?“We like consistency so in terms of the wet and dry tyre specification it’s the same as last year so no change for the drivers to expect. This is also good for the teams because they have a good baseline to work from and it does not increase the budgets, which is important. They have good knowledge of our tyres from the previous two years and now they can experience our tyres for the first time on a street circuit, which is also the first time for us with these tyres on a street circuit.”

Have tyre quantities been adjusted?“It's the same allocation as last year, which also brings consistency. For the first event all drivers have 16 wet tyres available and 16 new slick tyres available. For the second event onwards it’s the same amount of wets but they can carry over 10 tyres from the previous event and each driver then gets 12 new tyres for each event. And the tyre allocation does not change if it’s a street circuit or a permanent circuit.”

There has been a tweak to sporting regulations with Race 1 now lasting for 30 minutes +1 lap. What difference will this make?“At the end we need to monitor this because we have some circuits that are very demanding on tyres, especially MotorLand Aragón in June if it’s really, really hot. If you have a race that’s two or three laps longer, in terms of wear it’s fine for us but the drivers and engineers will need to keep this in mind in terms of set-up. But this will not be an issue because we work closely with the teams to extract the best performance from the start to the end of each race.”

How many Goodyear engineers and tyre fitters will be onsite in Pau?“For all WTCR events we have six fitters onsite and three track support engineers who are talking to the team engineers and drivers, taking track temperature, tyre pressures, tyre temperatures and collecting all the data.”

All WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France, each driver has 16 dry-weather slick tyres allocated, while 16 wet-weather tyres are also available.

