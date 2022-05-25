The world’s toughest race track awaits the world’s best touring car drivers when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts WTCR Race of Germany from May 26-28. Sebastian Trinks, WTCR Event Leader for Goodyear, the official tyre supplier of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, has had this to say.

“The Nordschleife is an outstanding circuit with a lot of different challenges. The first challenge is the weather conditions due to the length of the circuit. You can have different weather during one lap with sunshine on the start/finish straight but very heavy rain on the back part and sometimes also snow! We don’t expect snow in June but sometimes it can be very wet in some parts and very dry in some other parts.

“The second challenge is the load and demand on the tyres because it's a very demanding circuit for the tyres with a lot of kerbs that you need to avoid. There are a lot of Tarmac changes so you have a lot of different grip levels on one lap. You have some old surfaces with a lot of markings from fans, which can affect the grip. Then you have new surfaces as well which offer good grip levels compared to some of the corners.

“Another challenge is also the experience of the drivers. Sometimes you have drivers with not so much experience on the Nordschleife and it’s very long with a lot of corner combinations, the long straight and slow-speed corners which you need to know. For the first race, which is early on Saturday morning, you need to be prepared for a lower grip level, especially at the beginning, because the circuit goes through a forest where you have some damp spots which you can’t see when you approach a corner for example. We will be working very closely with the teams to optimise the performance of the tyres, get all out of the tyres and to keep an eye on the recommendations we have for this circuit.”

All WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Germany, a maximum of 22 dry-weather tyres can be used of which a total of 12 are new tyres and 10 are carried over from the previous event. Sixteen wet-weather tyres are also available. Six tyre fitters will be in attendance at the Nürburgring along with three track support engineers who are talking to the team engineers and drivers, taking track temperature, tyre pressures, tyre temperatures and collecting data.

