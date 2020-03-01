WTCR venue Sepang serves up another title winner as Engstler takes gold

The Sepang International Circuit, which hosted the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s super-finale last December, was the setting of more TCR-based celebration yesterday when Luca Engstler landed the TCR Malaysia title.

Engstler, who turns 20 next Sunday, beat Daniel Lloyd to the crown on countback after he claimed pole position and a victory double in a Team Engstler-run Hyundai i30 N TCR.



It was the German’s second-successive TCR Malaysia title – his fifth in the TCR category. It follows a strong 2019 season when Engstler made his WTCR debut, finishing in the top 10 as a wildcard in Slovakia and scoring points in Macau, when he was promoted to the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team line-up as stand-in for Augusto Farfus.



Rising Malaysian star Mitchell Cheah, at WTCR wildcard at Sepang last season, further underlined his potential by finishing third in both races driving a Hyundai.



Douglas Khoo, who was also in action at the inaugural WTCR Race of Malaysia, drove his CUPRA TCR to eighth in each race.



Photo:TCR Malaysia

