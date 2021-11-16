The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be decided at WTCR VTB Race of Russia next week (November 26-26). A summary of the key timings appears below.
Saturday November 27:
Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15
Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00
Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20
Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35
Qualifying Q3:15h40-15h55 approx.
Sunday November 28:
Race 1:12h15 (9 laps, (52.632 kilometres)
Race 1 podium:12h50 approx.
Race 2:14h15 (11 laps, 64.328 kilometres)
Race 2 podium:14h55 approx.
All timings are local, provisional and subject to change
Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15
Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00
Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20
Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35
Qualifying Q3:15h40-15h55 approx.
Sunday November 28:
Race 1:12h15 (9 laps, (52.632 kilometres)
Race 1 podium:12h50 approx.
Race 2:14h15 (11 laps, 64.328 kilometres)
Race 2 podium:14h55 approx.
All timings are local, provisional and subject to change
Ad
WTCR
The man who would be King (of WTCR again) taking nothing for granted
The post WTCR VTB Race of Russia key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Boldizs is back! Adria WTCR pace rise signals return to form
WTCR
My WTCR weekend. By Nicola Baldan
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad