The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be decided at WTCR VTB Race of Russia next week (November 26-26). A summary of the key timings appears below.

Saturday November 27:



Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15



Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00



Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20



Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35



Qualifying Q3:15h40-15h55 approx.



Sunday November 28:



Race 1:12h15 (9 laps, (52.632 kilometres)



Race 1 podium:12h50 approx.



Race 2:14h15 (11 laps, 64.328 kilometres)



Race 2 podium:14h55 approx.



All timings are local, provisional and subject to change

