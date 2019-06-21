Antti Buri made an instant impact on his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO debut with a top-10 effort in Second Qualifying at the Nürburgring Nordschelife, a performance that hands him a front-row start for Race 2.

Buri, a multiple winner in ADAC TCR Germany, is joining the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID for WTCR Race of Germany as a wildcard entrant.



Despite running with an extra 20 kilograms of weight under the WTCR / OSCARO sporting regulations, Buri was ninth fastest in Second Qualifying in his AS Motorsport Audi RS 3 LMS to join Johan Kristoffersson on the front row of the reverse-grid second race, which is scheduled for 11h00 on Saturday.



After completing the rain-hit First Qualifying in P14, Buri found the drying Nordschleife in Second Qualifying more to his liking.



“Second Qualifying was even more crazy because we started with wet tyres and then we did the slicks,” Buri explained. “Even though I dropped down a bit in the end, I’m still super-happy for Race 2, second is a great place to start.”



“First Qualifying wasn’t so easy because we only did one lap and it was the first time in the rain,” he continued. “In Second Qualifying I did the first lap with the rain tyres and ruined them completely, so I knew I had to change to slicks. I did a few warm-up laps on the GP track and then I went for it. The track was getting better and better, so it was a little bit of a shame with the Code 60 in the end, but it was a good result.”

The post WTCR wildcard Buri impresses in Germany appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.