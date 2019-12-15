WTCR ‘wildcard’ de Oliveira claims TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy

Experienced ‘wildcard’ entry Joao Paulo de Oliveira won the Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Malaysia after finishing a competitive fifth in Race 1 at the Sepang super-finale.

The KC Motorgroup driver set a best lap of 2m29.887s in his Honda Civic Type R TCR, which proved to be the quickest race of the weekend. Both Races 2 and 3 were affected by heavy rain.



WTCR / OSCARO title contender Esteban Guerrieri took the fastest lap in both the reverse-grid Race 2, which he also won, and in the super-finale Race 3. The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver managed a time of 2m35.452s in Race 2, then late in Race 3 lapped in 2m32.050s.



But by then the Argentinian was just out to prove a point, having lost his title chances after coming off second best in a duel with eventual race winner Johan Kristoffersson. Guerrieri lost power with a suspected blocked radiator, then his Honda recovered to allow him to set the fastest lap. But he could only finish down in P22 as rival Norbert Michelisz celebrated winning the title.

