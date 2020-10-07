What’s brought your back to the WTCR?“The reason is the interplay of several factors. First of all, I got the opportunity from the FIA to start on the Slovakia Ring as a wildcard. That itself would probably not be enough, however, the new Goodyear tyres, which do not degrade so much, the new car and also my two-year absence in a prestigious race, all this made me finally nod at the offer.”



How have you kept busy during the last two years?“I personally focused mainly on our FULLINRACE Academy, where I take care of coaching drivers. As part of this activity I spend a lot of test kilometres in the car and I also participate in endurance races, but I last underwent the classic sprint of touring cars almost two years ago. And the WTCR has new tyres this year and, of course, slight improvements to racing technique.”



You’re a regular at the Slovakia Ring. What kind of advantage will that give you?“In the company of the best drivers in the world, this probably does not bring an advantage. It can be advantageous for me personally, when with perfect knowledge of the track I can eliminate the handicap in the form of extra weights for a wildcard better than elsewhere.”



Two years ago you managed to take an incredible fifth place in Race 3. Is it realistic to expect a repeat performance?“Theoretically everything is possible. On the other hand, it is necessary to realise that the other drivers have already had two racing weekends, so they have data on the new tyres, teams are supported directly by the factories and they will be sitting in the TCR-specification cars every week. We have no factory support, as well as the mentioned information on the Goodyear tyres. I drove about 100 kilometres in the new car and I will also take extra weight on the Slovakia Ring thanks to the start as a wildcard.”



Have you done anything special to prepare for WTCR Race of Slovakia?“I have been keeping a diet and training plan from Jára Jiřík for several years. This represents about two hours of exercise a day.”



Can you succeed in the WTCR as a privateer?“Definitely yes, but we will need everything to fit together 100 per cent. Important also will be the BOP. We will also need ‘racing’ luck for a decent result. In any case, the whole team is ready to do its best. And that's probably my strongest ambition. On Sunday I want to leave the circuit with the feeling that we have done the maximum possible.”



Would you be up for a full season in WTCR?

“Of course we would like to with the team. Unfortunately, this is not the only issue. The problem is elsewhere. You need a strong partner to finance the whole season.”